OMG! Yeh Mera India 7: Krushna Abhishek on Travelling and Bringing Amazing Stories

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek is all set to return as the host of OMG! Yeh Mera India on HistoryTV18. He reveals some interesting stories that the viewers will get to see in season 7.

He said, “I am very passionate about my work. We paid a lot of attention to the first season. I used to shoot from home. So, I had a word with the makers and asked them to take me out. Third season onwards I started travelling. Since I started travelling, every season has become very exciting for me.”

He further said, “Last one year has been very tough on everyone. First of all, hats-off to the team that they went and shot even in pandemic. It was very difficult, OMG is a very tough show. But, the team went in different corners and searched for talents.”

He added, “I am born and brought up in Mumbai, still when I hear stories from Mumbai I get shocked. Like Captain Amol, who built an aircraft on his rooftop, He took 30 years to make it. He has made six seater plane, which has take-off and landing permission by the government on runway. I was thinking being from Mumbai I was not aware about it. We will bring such stories that will make you proud that such kind of innovation happened in your city. This season you will watch and you will see that people of India did not let creativity and passion end.”

RELATED NEWS Krushna Abhishek Says His Comments on Uncle Govinda are Often Blown Out of Proportion

Krushna has hosted all the past seasons as well. He said, “We bring big innovations very simply in front of you. I have also kept my humour in the show. I think the simplicity clicked with the audience. There is positivity, when you watch the promo you want to see the show. I myself get very excited to see the story while shooting my anchor links.”

“Whichever show I do becomes successful, this is one big OMG factor. I never get angry, the last time I got angry was five years ago. I am workaholic, make me work as many hours as you want.”

Krushna said comedy was never on his mind. “When I started doing TV my first show was Nach Baliye. I came as a dancer, I did dance shows. Then, Comedy Circus came and I never thought I would do comedy on-screen. I think my career took me there. That show became hit and I started doing many comedy shows. I did not expect to be an entertainer. But I am very happy with my journey. I have done plenty of successful shows.”

Upcoming projects? “The Kapil Sharma Show is coming with new season. I have just finished one web series with Shreyas Talpade called ‘Jo Hukum Mere Aaka’, it is a comedy series.”