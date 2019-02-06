English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OMG! YES: Anushka Sharma Reacts to Her Uncanny Resemblance With American Singer Julia Michaels
Anushka Sharma has a priceless reaction to her lookalike Julia Michales after the American singer tweeted to the actress about their striking resemblance to each other.
Julia is currently breaking the Internet with her uncanny resemblance to Anushka. She looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Anushka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Julia where she was looking like the Zero star.
On Tuesday, Julia too decided to share the collage of her and Anushka's close up shot on her Twitter. "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol," she captioned the picture.
In her response, Anushka wrote, "OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life."
Julia is a Grammy-nominated artiste and recently released her new single with Selena Gomez titled Anxiety. Meanwhile, Anushka is currently spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli in New Zealand, where he is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.
Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol 👯♀️👯♀️ pic.twitter.com/eYb9xjGBb2— Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) February 5, 2019
OMG YES!! 😲 I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019
Julia is a Grammy-nominated artiste and recently released her new single with Selena Gomez titled Anxiety. Meanwhile, Anushka is currently spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli in New Zealand, where he is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.
