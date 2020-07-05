Omi Vaidya Opens Up About Anxiety During Lockdown, Says He Lost 8 Kilos

3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya has opened up about how severely the lockdown has hampered his memtal health. The actor, who is currently quarantining with his family in the US, says that he has never felt so anxious before.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Omi said, “I lost eight in just the first three weeks, from not being able to eat, and basically running around to get essentials. I have never felt this anxiety before. We are so helpless, that’s luckily subsided by now. Unfortunately, in some ways, we have gotten used to it, this new normal. That was hard.”

The actor also opened up about feeling existential crisis as an actor. He said that apart from donating money, an actor doesn't have any other purpose in their lives due to the pandemic.

He also spoke about the hilarious video he put up on Instagram, where he talked about Coronavirus in his 3 Idiots character Chatur. He said that he collaborated with screenwriters from India who wrote the script for him.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Aadarniya Social Media Family, Aapne mujhe bahut miss kiye hogey. That is why I am aa gaya hu – Aapko firse HANSAANE, aur Corona ko RULAANE."

The actor was last seen in Metro Park season 1 with Purbi Joshi and Ranvir Shorey.

