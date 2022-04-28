On 1st Marriage Anniversary, Sonalee Kulkarni To Again Tie Knot With Beau Kunal Benodekar

Popular Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni will tie the knot again with her beau Kunal Benodekar on their wedding anniversary. Sonalee got hitched to Kunal during the COVID-19 lockdown on May 7, 2021, in Dubai. Following the COVID-19 restrictions, the actor was unable to invite her relatives, friends, and family to her wedding last year.

Though Sonalee virtually took the blessings of their families on their wedding, nobody could be physically present on their big day. Having a dream marriage is possibly the dream of every girl. To relive those precious moments again, the duo decided to once again exchange the wedding vows a year later, on their first wedding anniversary.

ETimes revealed that Sonalee had a registry marriage last year and the wedding festivities were wrapped in just an hour. Now, the actor will get married in a traditional Maharashtrian style following all the rituals. As per the latest updates, the wedding is scheduled to take place on May 7 in London.

Sonalee, who is currently in Mumbai, will soon leave for London. The couple is currently prepping up for their first wedding anniversary and their grand wedding ceremony. The duo will soon share the details with their fans.

On the work front, Sonalee was last seen in the Marathi film Jhimma. The film also featured Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant, Siddharth Chandekar, Kshitee Jog, Suchitra Bandekar, Mrinmayee Godbole, and Sayali Sanjeev in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around a group of seven women travelling to London and discovering themselves. Jhimma enjoyed a theatrical release last year on November 19.

Earlier this year, Sonalee made her OTT debut. She was a part of the web series Bestseller, which was released on Amazon Prime. The series starred Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, and Satyajeet Dubey.

Are you excited to see wedding pictures of Sonalee’s Maharashtrian wedding?

