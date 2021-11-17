On 24th Wedding Anniversary, Actor Samir Choughule's Beautiful Insta Post for Wife

Marathi actor Samir Choughule has created a place in the hearts of the audience because of his comic-timing and humour. Like it is said that behind every successful man there is a woman. So is the case with Samir as his wife has always been standing firmly behind him. Hence, on the occasion of their 24th wedding anniversary, Samir Choughule has shared a special post on Instagram for his wife. Sharing a picture, Samir wrote in the caption that 24 years of co-existence.

Referring to his wife, the actor said that she is someone who asks him not to worry in times of struggle and asks him to wait and keeps him grounded in times of success when he starts flying. The actor concluded, saying a big thank you and lots of love to his wife. This adorable post of the actor has been receiving a lot of love from his fans and well-wishers. Samir’s wife’s name is Kavita Choughule and this was the first time he posted something so cute for his wife.

The picture and the note have already received more than 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While some other artists have wished the couple a happy anniversary, fans have also showered love on the beautiful couple. One of the users wrote: “Happy anniversary sir mam", another one said, “Very nice Jodi". A third user commented, “God bless for the lovely couple".

Samir, besides being famous for his acting and comedy, is also a wonderful writer and has entertained the audience through various mediums, including daily soaps, comedy shows, theatre plays and movies.

He is currently ruling over the hearts and minds of the audience with Maharashtrachi Hasya Yatra. Samir is always entertaining the audience with his amazing sense of humour. Interestingly, the actor is very simple in his real life and it is this simplicity that makes him win people’s hearts.

