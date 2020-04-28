MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Baahubali 2 Completes 3 Years: Box Office Records Created by the Prabhas Starrer

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali' franchise made him a household name in the entire country.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 8:03 AM IST
Rebel star Prabhas starred in the Baahubali franchise (2015-2017) and rest as they say is history. Tuesday marks the three year anniversary of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and it is only apt to remember and cherish the SS Rajamouli epic that created a storm at the box office and raked in numbers that were not only unimaginable at the time but remain unbeaten even today.

On the occasion of three years of Baahubali 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of the Telugu and Tamil blockbuster, which also released in Hindi for its pan-India appeal. The business record of Baahubali 2 in Hindi remains unbroken even today, Taran summarised in his tweet. He also mentioned that since 2017, April last week has been highly lucrative for the box office as after Baahubali 2, in 2018 and 2019, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres. However, 2020 will not be seeing any release due to closure of cinema halls and public places amid the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, check out the box office record Baahubali 2 (Hindi) created below.

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. Next he will feature in a yet untitled romantic movie with Pooja Hegde. He has also signed a sci-fi drama feature with director Nag Ashwin.

Follow @News18Movies for more

