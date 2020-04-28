Baahubali 2 Completes 3 Years: Box Office Records Created by the Prabhas Starrer

Rebel star Prabhas starred in the Baahubali franchise (2015-2017) and rest as they say is history. Tuesday marks the three year anniversary of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and it is only apt to remember and cherish the SS Rajamouli epic that created a storm at the box office and raked in numbers that were not only unimaginable at the time but remain unbeaten even today.

On the occasion of three years of Baahubali 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of the Telugu and Tamil blockbuster, which also released in Hindi for its pan-India appeal. The business record of Baahubali 2 in Hindi remains unbroken even today, Taran summarised in his tweet. He also mentioned that since 2017, April last week has been highly lucrative for the box office as after Baahubali 2, in 2018 and 2019, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres. However, 2020 will not be seeing any release due to closure of cinema halls and public places amid the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, check out the box office record Baahubali 2 (Hindi) created below.

On 28 April 2017, three years ago, #Baahubali2 took the world by storm... Decimated previous #BO records... Set new benchmarks... Emerged a trendsetter... Rewrote the rules of the game. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/qXAFgtgWRH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks... A record that remains unbroken to this day...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. Next he will feature in a yet untitled romantic movie with Pooja Hegde. He has also signed a sci-fi drama feature with director Nag Ashwin.

