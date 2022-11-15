On 3rd Wedding Anniversary, Ishitha Varsha and Muruga Visit Tirumala Temple

Kannada television stars and power couple Ishitha Varsha and Muruga have never been shy of posting lovey-dovey pictures on social media. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 and recently completed 3 years of marital bliss.

To celebrate the occasion, Ishitha and Muruga paid a trip to the holy Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara and seek his blessings. The husband-wife duo also graced our social media feed with a string of adorable pictures which speaks nothing but pure love.

Ishitha penned a sweet and feisty caption along with dropping the lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. “Hapie Anniversary! Muruga. We’ve both successfully managed to tolerate each other for a whole year. Go Us! PS: 1,2,3,4 or 5 !?? Posting 5 pics as I couldn’t choose the BEST! Because I’m married to one!” wrote Ishitha.

“Never-ending anniversary celebration with this cheesy quote on Instagram! ok byeeee!” concluded the actress, hash-tagging the post with #blessedlife, #loveandgratitude, and #ishitamuruga to name a few.

Ishitha and Muruga were captured in the same frame as they smiled ear-to-ear, leaning against one another, against the backdrop of the Tirumala Temple. The star couple was dressed in traditional attire. While Ishitha was clad in a beautiful red saree, her husband donned a white shirt and dhoti combo. The duo shelled out major relationship goals, posing with one another, seemingly happy in each other’s embrace. Check out the lovely snaps below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ish 💝 (@_ishitavarsha_)

Muruga, who is a dance choreographer by profession also showered his wife with affection by sharing a picture of them on his own Instagram handle. “Wishing you Happy wedding anniversary my dear wifey… lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day…” he wrote in his caption, tagging Ishitha in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murugananda Muruga (@murugananda)

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s romantic clicks. While some congratulated them, wishing the pair a Happy Anniversary, others went all hearts in the comments.

Talking about Ishitha and Muruga, the couple participated in the Kannada reality show Raja Rani, where the bond between couples is judged through various tasks and challenges. Fans loved to watch the pair on screen.

On the work front, Ishitha was last seen in the Kannada-language television show Agnisakshi. The actress also made her acting debut in the film Maya. Ishitha can also be hailed as a true fashion icon, keeping up with the latest style trends. Meanwhile, Muruga is a popular dance choreographer who has his dance troupe that conducts several dance performances in many television programs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here