On 41st Birthday, US Singer Christina Aguilera Raises Temperatures With Topless Photos

Christina Aguilera, the American singer, celebrated her 41st birthday on December 18. And during the same time, the singer also shared some bold pictures on her Instagram handle. In a series of photographs, Christina posed topless, covering her upper body with her hands and hair. The pictures, needless to say, have grabbed everyone’s attention.

While her fans are in awe of their favourite star’s fit and bold avatar, many are even leaving fire emojis on the post. In the pictures, Christina is wearing a black leather arm warmer in her hands and has also put on black sunglasses. The singer has covered the front part of her body with her hands and hair. Besides, it’s also her expressions that the fans are showering praises for.

One of the users wrote in the comments, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE!!!", while another wrote, “Surprise us with a bday album!!". A third user commented, “I would like to look like you when i am 41… Nvm i am 16 and i still want to look like you".

Many users just simply wished their favourite singer, writing happy birthday, while a few wrote long messages to express their feelings. Christina’s fans have not left any stone unturned in praising her and hyping her up in the comments section.

Posted two days ago, the pictures have received more than two lakh likes. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption “XTINA XLI" which is her nickname. Before this, Christina shared some pictures on her birthday as well. The singer is known for raising serious issues in her songs which usually become talking points.

