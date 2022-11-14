On 74th Birth Anniversary of Sindhutai Sapkal, Tejaswini Pandit's Heartfelt Tribute

Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit has won hearts with her stupendous performances in films like Aga Bai Arrecha, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, among others. The audience fell in love with her impeccable acting in the movie Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, the real-life story of an Indian social worker and social activist Sindhutai Sapkal.

Sindhutai was known particularly for her work towards raising orphan children. She passed away this year on January 4. Today, on her 74th birth anniversary, Tejaswini shared a special birthday post on Instagram.

The actress wrote that the birth anniversary of Sindhutai Mai was celebrated as a low-key affair. She gathered with some of her acquaintances to commemorate the late social reformer’s birthday. The 100 days actress also shared that she has not forgotten Sindhutai’s valuable contributions to society.

Tejaswini also shared that artist Pranav Satbhai has started an exhibition of Sindhutai’s beautiful portraits at Pune’s Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya. Today is the last day of this exhibition.

Alongside the caption, Tejaswini also posted some pictures with her friends and Pranav. Her co-actors from the film industry, Siddharth Jadhav and Sukanya Mone, appreciated her respectful gesture for the late social reformer. A user wrote that Sindhutai was one of the selfless workers in society and contributed actively to welfare works. Others also commented with a lot of heart emoticons, signifying their respect for Sindhutai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejaswwini (@tejaswini_pandit)



Tejaswini was recently in the limelight for her outstanding performance in the web series, Anuradha. This series revolved around the life of Anuradha who works as a marketing professional in Mumbai. She is in a relationship with an ambitious lawyer Shantanu.

In an unfortunate turn of events, her look-alike commits murders, for which she gets blamed. The series revolves around how Anuradha deals with this difficulty. With a riveting storyline and exemplary performance by the cast, Anuradha struck a chord with the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News here