On 7th Anniversary, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Explain Why They Are a Perfect Match

One of the most adored couples of Bollywood, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, got married on this day in 2015. Something about this pair is so charming, and as they raise a toast to seven years of marital bliss, we see why. It is special occasion for the two actors, who share a beautiful daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. With a series of happy pictures, the couple has wished each other on their wedding anniversary.

Soha’s wish for her husband started with a selfie of the pair, in which we can see Kunal letting out his goofy side. The actress-author posted a few more adorable images, in which she is seen dressed in a white shirt layered over a tank top and teamed with a quirky pair of denims. Kunal, on the other hand, opted for a cool black hoodie and pair of shorts in matching colour.

Soha penned a witty yet loving poem for her husband that said, “Happy seven years my love. There’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that's why we make the perfect match,”

Many friends of Soha wished the couple in the comments space including Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudhry, Kritika Kamra, Mithila Palkar. Soha’s sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, “Happy Anniversary. To many more moments together. Lots of love”

Kunal’s wish for her lady love was a small and sweet one. “Happy 7 my jaan,”he wrote followed by the hashtag #happyanniversary.

Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Maria Goretti, Patralekhaa, among others shared heartfelt wishes for the couple.

Earlier this month, Kunal left fans swooning over a wholesome post with Soha. Dressed in traditional attires, the couple flashed their brightest smiles as they hugged each other close for the picture. The second uploaded photo showed Kunal planting a kiss on Soha’s cheek, which certainly sent a mushy alert on everyone’s Instagram feeds. Kunal added a hilarious caption with an amusing ode to a standing fan which featured in the pictures shared by him. Kareena Kapoor lauded him in the comments saying, “I can see you have upped your caption game.”

Last seen in Lootcase, Kunal will star in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2. Soha recently starred in a ZEE5 Hindi comedy series titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The 10-episode show also includes the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Raghubir Yadav, Anya Singh and Cyrus Sahukar.

