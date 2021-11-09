On Aaliyah Kashyap PDA With Boyfriend, Janhvi Kapoor's Comment Is The Winner

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of director Anurag Kashyap, is a social media influencer and has been dating Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur, for a long time. Aaliyah is often seen discussing her love life with Shane on social media. She is in a long-distance relationship and usually talks about the ways to deal with problems and issues that occur in such relationships. Aaliyah has met her boyfriend after a long time and the two are enjoying their vacation in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Aaliyah has shared some romantic pictures of her vacation on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the couple is seen wearing white gowns and sitting on a bed. In one of the pictures the two are holding glasses of juice and are looking at each other. In another picture, the two are kissing each other with the glasses still in their hands.

Sharing these romantic pictures, Aaliyah has captioned the post, “romantic gateway". The two are staying in the famous Narendra Bhawan hotel of Bikaner. She has also used some hashtags, including #ExperienceBikaner and #NarendraBhawanBikaner, in the caption.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has posted a funny comment on this post. Commenting on the post, she said: “Meditate". Alaviaa Jaaferi, one of the closest friends of Aaliyah, also commented on the post saying “PDA" which stands for Public Display of Affection.

Apart from them, other comments include “Wow", “So sweet", “My Favorites" etc. This is not the first time Anurag Kashyap’s daughter has shared a picture with her boyfriend. Before this post, Aliya shared some pictures from a party where she posed with her boyfriend.

