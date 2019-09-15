Take the pledge to vote

On Aarav's Birthday, Akshay Kumar Says He is Glad to Be on His Son's Speed Dial

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav turned 17 on Sunday and the actor put up an Instagram post about being a supportive father to his son.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
On Aarav's Birthday, Akshay Kumar Says He is Glad to Be on His Son's Speed Dial
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav turned 17 on Sunday and the actor put up an Instagram post about being a supportive father to his son.
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav turned 17 on Sunday, and the proud father took a moment to assess his parenting skills. Posting a picture of his teenage son, the Bollywood actor wrote about how he is happy to have built a close bond with his son.

Akshay is glad that instead of being the strict father who kids are afraid to approach, he has been able to build a friendly bond with his son who can come to him with any problem, without the fear of being scolded. Akshay says that this is the kind of parenting he received from his own father, and is glad to be able to continue the same with his son.

The Kesari actor posted a picture of Aarav, and wrote, "One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up, he'd be my go-to person instead of 'Oh no! Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right :) I'll always be beside you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav."

Akshay and wife Twinkle Khanna welcomed Aarav into their lives in 2002, just a year after they got married. They also have a six-year-old daughter, Nitara. Recently, pictures of him hanging out with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim went viral. Many were reminded of Akshay and Saif's iconic jodi from Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Akshay celebrated his own birthday last week, turning 52 on September 9. He confirmed his participation in the highly speculated project Prithviraj, which is touted to be a historical war drama. Akshay made the official announcement via an Instagram post on his birthday. The period film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will release on Diwali 2020.

