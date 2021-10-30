Every kid of the 90s grew up listening to music sung by famous vocalist Abhijeet Bhattacharya that was really profound and soulful. Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan dominated Hindi film playback singing in the last decade of the twentieth century. Despite the competition, he managed to build a name for himself, distinguishing out for his soothing voice. During the 1990s, Abhijeet became Shah Rukh Khan‘s baritone.

It is still hard to shake the memory of old Abhijeet songs, especially for those born in that golden era. Almost all of his songs are memorized by heart by every music lover. On the occasion of his birthday, we have compiled a list of such songs that’ll fill you with nostalgia.

GORIYA CHURA NA MERA JIYA

Goriya Churana Mera Jiya was a hit in the music business and was composed for the film Coolie No. 1, which starred the renowned onscreen jodi of the time, Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. The song was remade in 2020 again for the remake of the movie.

HUM TO DEEWANE HUYE

Abhijeet’s voice was featured in some of the biggest hits of the decade and this song is certainly one of them. It shaped Shah Rukh Khan’s attributes and attitude as the Badshah of Bollywood.

TUMHE JO MAINE DEKHA

Many SRK songs are credited to Abhijeet. Another successful song on the list is this one, which was filmed with Shah Rukh and Sushmita Sen. This is without a doubt, the most well-known song, and you can still hear people doing renditions of this legendary Main Hoon Na track.

MAIN AGAR SAMNE

It takes a particular skill to be a part of a Bhatt film’s soundtrack, and Abhijeet has all the ability to hum one of the most significant tunes in horror movies. The song, which featured the then-couple Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu, is still highly popular today.

ZARA SA JHOOM LOON MAIN

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, from the most renowned Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is one of the most evergreen songs. Abhijeet seemed a lot more confident while performing this song with Asha Bhosle. Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main was all about breaking free and relaxing.

MAIN KOI AISA GEET GAOON

Abhijeet’s voice added a pleasant touch to the composition. He sang this song so effortlessly that the listener couldn’t help but be impressed. It’s no surprise that he went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) that year.

AE NAZNEEN SUNO NA

Ae Nazneen Suno Na, a relatively overlooked song, was most likely lost since it did not include a famous celebrity. This was AR Rahman and Abhijeet’s first collaboration, and the vocalist received a taste of the music he had never heard before.

MERE KHAYALON KI MALLIKA

Despite the presence of Shah Rukh in the film, Abhijeet sang for Chandrachur Singh in Josh. This was one of the most romantic songs of the time, and it’s still on everyone’s lips.

SUNO NA SUNO NA

Suno Na Suno Na was another crowning achievement for the vocalist. With a voice like Abhijeet’s, any heroine would have found it difficult to ignore the advances.

Abhijeet’s voice was laced with flattery.

