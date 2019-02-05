English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Shares a Throwback Picture of 'My Baby'
On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya Rai shared a super adorable throwback picture of the actor from his childhood.
On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya Rai shared a super adorable throwback picture of the actor from his childhood.
Loading...
On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, his actress wife Aishwarya Rai shared a super adorable throwback picture of the actor from his childhood and wrote: "Always My Baby. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY." The picture was an instant hit with Aishwarya's Instagram family. Aishwarya also posted a perfect portrait photo of them smiling for the camera.
"Love you," Abhishek commented on the pictures.
Several fans also added their own birthday messages for Abhishek while a section of the followers were stunned by the two photographs. "Beautiful couple," wrote one fan, while another posted, "That is so adorable! Love a power couple." (sic)
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which did not fare well at the box office. On the hand, Abhishek's Manmarziyaan was praised by the critics and audience alike. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in an upcoming film Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Love you," Abhishek commented on the pictures.
Several fans also added their own birthday messages for Abhishek while a section of the followers were stunned by the two photographs. "Beautiful couple," wrote one fan, while another posted, "That is so adorable! Love a power couple." (sic)
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which did not fare well at the box office. On the hand, Abhishek's Manmarziyaan was praised by the critics and audience alike. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in an upcoming film Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- Messi Doesn't Practice Ahead of 'Clasico' Because of Injury
- 'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter
- EXCLUSIVE | Legend Murali Not Hopeful of Future After Australia Walloping
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results