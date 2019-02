On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Shares a Throwback Picture of 'My Baby'

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, his actress wife Aishwarya Rai shared a super adorable throwback picture of the actor from his childhood and wrote: "Always My Baby. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY." The picture was an instant hit with Aishwarya's Instagram family. Aishwarya also posted a perfect portrait photo of them smiling for the camera."Love you," Abhishek commented on the pictures.Several fans also added their own birthday messages for Abhishek while a section of the followers were stunned by the two photographs. "Beautiful couple," wrote one fan, while another posted, "That is so adorable! Love a power couple." (sic)On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which did not fare well at the box office. On the hand, Abhishek's Manmarziyaan was praised by the critics and audience alike. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in an upcoming film Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.