On AbRam’s Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan Shares Photo of his Three Children Together

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload pic.twitter.com/PrZ4yyLZe7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father. The 53-year-old superstar often takes to social media to share photos of this three children—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.To mark AbRam’s turning a year older, Shah Rukh on Tuesday tweeted adorable photos of his three children from AbRam’s birthday party. In the pictures, Aryan is holding AbRam as the three of them stand close to each other to pose for the camera.“My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too,” Shah Rukh captioned one of the images.“Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload,” he captioned another.Notably, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan had AbRam six years ago via surrogacy.Shah Rukh shares photos of AbRam on social media ever so often. Most recently, he took him to the polling booth during the Lok Sabha elections to show him how the voting process takes place. Sharing a picture of AbRam holding hands with him and Gauri, Shah Rukh wrote, “Little one was a bit confused between ‘Boating’ and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference.”Pointing out that AbRam has taken much after him with respect to both looks and actions, the Zero actor shared another photo of the two of them not too long ago, which he captioned, “You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way.”