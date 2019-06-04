Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

On AbRam’s Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan Shares Photo of his Three Children Together

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had AbRam six years ago via surrogacy.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On AbRam’s Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan Shares Photo of his Three Children Together
Shah Rukh Khan’s three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam during AbRam’s birthday party. (Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan)
Loading...
It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father. The 53-year-old superstar often takes to social media to share photos of this three children—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

To mark AbRam’s turning a year older, Shah Rukh on Tuesday tweeted adorable photos of his three children from AbRam’s birthday party. In the pictures, Aryan is holding AbRam as the three of them stand close to each other to pose for the camera.

“My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too,” Shah Rukh captioned one of the images.




“Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload,” he captioned another.




Notably, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan had AbRam six years ago via surrogacy.

Shah Rukh shares photos of AbRam on social media ever so often. Most recently, he took him to the polling booth during the Lok Sabha elections to show him how the voting process takes place. Sharing a picture of AbRam holding hands with him and Gauri, Shah Rukh wrote, “Little one was a bit confused between ‘Boating’ and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference.”



Pointing out that AbRam has taken much after him with respect to both looks and actions, the Zero actor shared another photo of the two of them not too long ago, which he captioned, “You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way.”



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram