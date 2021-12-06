On Actor Prasad Oak's Photo, Wife Manjiri's Comment Steals the Show

Marathi actor Prasad Oak is nowadays often seen wearing a plain T-shirt with eye-catching texts on them. The actor recently shared on Instagram a photo wherein he is seen in a violet t-shirt with a Marathi phrase printed on it. Soon after Prasad shared the pictures on his Instagram page, his friends, family, and fans expressed their reaction in the comments section. Among many, the most notable comment was of his wife Manjiri Oak.

IG Post link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXFrPs5t45l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Manjari wrote, “कर कर पण बाहेर हं (Tax then out).” Reacting to Manjiri’s comment actor performer, Amruta Khanvilkar said, “hahahaahha manji yar comeeee on baby.” Meanwhile, actor Samidha Guru agreeing with Prasad’s t-shirt text said, “Correct”

Though for some reason, a fan has said, “I want to leave home [face with tears of joy emoji]!!!”

RELATED NEWS Marathi Actor Prasad Oak's Intriguing Instagram Post Gets Answers From Fans

Prasad Oak, with his performance and acting skills, has impressed one and all, including directors, actors, singers, and composers. Prasad Oak stays in touch with his fans and also keeps them informed about his upcoming movies and dramas through his social media accounts. The actor often shares photos of his family on his Instagram page.

Prasad produced the Marathi film Hirkani and has acted in 70 to 75 movies, 80 to 85 serials, and over 25 plays.

A few days ago, Prasad had shared a photo of himself in a red t-shirt with a dramatic text on it. “Fight” was written in the Marathi language. “Now there is no virus. No matter what happens, to yourself, to your family, and everyone close to you. The only thing I want to say is … fight,” Prasad captioned the post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.