On Actress Hruta Durgule's Saree Pic, Husband Prateek Shah's Comment a Winner

Actress Hruta Durgule, widely known for portraying lead characters on Marathi shows, always manages to keep her Instagram feed aesthetic. The actress recently shared a picture in a gorgeous saree and captioned the post, “Saree love". Hruta looked stunning as she posed for the camera in front of a perfect background.

The picture grabbed the attention of numerous users and they started to pour in sweet comments for the actress. Remarkably, her husband Prateek Shah dropped a romantic comment which read, “Tera dhyaaaan kidhar hai … ke tera hero idharrr hai". Prateek got the idea for this comment from Varun Dhawan’s song ‘Palat’ in Main Tera Hero.

Thousands of users tapped on the like button as Hruta looked breathtaking in flower-printed traditional attire paired with full sleeves blouse.

The year 2022 turned out to be very special for Hruta. She appeared in two movies, got married, and then released two movies again.

Hruta rose to prominence with her Zee Marathi television show Man Udu Udu Zhala. She made her television debut in the show Durva, where she appeared in over 1000 episodes. In 2019, Hruta was also named the most attractive woman on Marathi television. In addition, she hosted Sony Marathi’s singing reality show Singing Star in 2020.

Hruta Durgule and director Prateek Shah, the son of popular actor Mugdha Shah, got hitched on May 18 after getting engaged in December of last year. The couple held a small wedding ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. Prateek has directed many popular TV shows, including Beyhadh 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Ek Diwana Tha, and Bahu Begum.

