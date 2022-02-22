On Actress Meenaakshi Sheshadri's 'New Look' Post, Fans Comment, 'Still So Beautiful'

Veteran actress Meenaakshi Sheshadri ruled the hearts of many Bollywood fans in the 80s and the 90s. The actress has worked in notable Hindi films like Hero, Damini, Shahenshah, and Ghayal. However, the actress left her career as an actress in India and moved to the United States where she lives with her husband and kids.

But her recent social media post has revived old memories of many fans. On Sunday, Meenakshi shared a selfie on Twitter where she looked far away from the glamorous 80s Bollywood actress. Meenaakshi sported a chic bob haircut with some bangs on her forehead. The actress was seen wearing a pair of eyeglasses along with a teal blue sweatshirt. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Meenakshi wrote, “New look!"

Fans of the actress were quick to comment on Meenakshi’s new look. As one fan tweeted, “Wow, our Damini looks great." Another fan commented, “Still so beautiful. Love watching your movies." “Oh wow. Cool and elegant as always," mentioned another fan in the comments section.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Replicate Michael Jackson

Wow, our Damini looks great— lalatendu kanungo (@bapu_vivekanand) February 21, 2022

Oh wow 😍❤️ cool & elegant as always— Srini (@softsignalout) February 21, 2022

Meenaakshi’s latest social media post certainly brought back 80s Hindi cinema nostalgia among a few fans. One of the fans of the actress commented, " I Still Remember Damini, Ghayal, Ghatak and Hero. My all time favourite."

I Still Remember Damini ,Ghayal ,Ghatak & Hero ..My All Time Favourite 😍🙏— Anupam@one&Only🇮🇳 (@DareDevilAnupam) February 21, 2022

Another nostalgic fan reacted to Meenaakshi’s tweet and commented, “You are one of the most gorgeous actresses of my time. From Hero to Damini… You were fabulous."

You are one of the most gorgeous actress of my time. From Hero to Damini… You were fabulous— Swap O Neal🇮🇳 (@Only1swapOneal) February 21, 2022

Meenaakshi left the showbiz soon after her wedding. The actress left her stellar showbiz world after marrying an investment banker, Harish Mysore in 1995. She moved to the US and settled there. The couple are parents to two kids. Besides being an actress, Meenaakshi is also a remarkable dancer. After moving to the US, Meenaakshi had even joined a multi-cultural dance school.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.