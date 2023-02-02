Actress Sruthi Hariharan is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The South Indian actress is one of the most outspoken and self-assured celebrity artists working in the industry. Sruthi began her acting career in 2012 when she debuted in a Malayalam film, Cinema Company. Later, she landed the lead role in the Kannada film Lucia, a psychological thriller-drama film which gained much popularity. The actress also received Special Mention Award at the 66th National Film Awards for her stellar performance in the film Nathicharami.

Sruthi Hariharan is quite active on social media as she keeps on updating her beautiful pictures from photoshoots, events and filmy parties. She looks gorgeous in every attire, whether it be a traditional saree look or carrying a designer gown. Today, on her special day, we have picked some of her beautiful saree collections, let’s have a look at her Instagram pictures!

Sruthi’s red saree truly showcases her will to experiment and try out new things. She paired her ruffled border saree with a designer crop top and heavy gold earrings.

In another picture, she’s seen wearing a lovely peach colour puffed saree with a deep pink blouse. To complete her look she wore a heavy neckpiece with golden jhumkis and kadas.

In this unconventional yellow and pink combination, not only does Sruthi come off gracefully and stylish, but she also proves that she has enticing endeavours. The gajra along with the hair bun adds much more beauty to her looks. She paired her silk saree with a bell sleeves yellow blouse, giving a new look to her ensembles

The actress could be seen wearing a handloom saree which simply looks perfect on her. Captioning the photo, Sruthi said, “These original handloom sarees have been woven flawlessly and is always going to be a class apart." She’s is seen wearing oxidized jewellery and bangles with this beautiful border saree.

This beautiful orange silk saree looks classy and elegant on her, which she matched with a contrasting green colour designer blouse piece. Here, Sruthi opted for a minimal makeup look.

Keeping it simple with a pastel blue colour saree and a cape blouse design look, Sruthi is carrying her ensemble with great confidence, giving a modern look to the saree.

A black colour saree with a golden border is perfect for everyone. The actress looks gorgeous in this outfit and opted for wearing an oxidised neck piece and earrings.

A simple yellow zari work saree with black sleeves blouse looks perfect to wear on any occasion or festival. Sruthi paired a set of heavy-long golden jhumkis along with the saree.

Sruthi has proven that she perfectly carries the saree look. She paired her pink color south silk saree along with designer jhumki set.

In pictures, Sruthi Hariharan is seen wearing a heavy embroidered saree, giving a perfect elegance and gorgeous look. She paired some statement earrings, kadas and neck piece to complete her ensembles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here