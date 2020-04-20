On Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Marriage Anniversary, Here are Their 10 Adorable Pics with Family

When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20 in 2007, a Bollywood superstar with multiple hits under her name and a superstar’s son with the sword of scrutiny hanging on his head came together to win at compatibility and life.

And the duo has succeeded and how. After 11 years of marriage, Aish and Abhi are doting parents to Aaradhya, managing work and family and setting goals on the social media for their millions of fans to follow.

Aishwarya and Abhishek appeared together on the big screen in several movies like Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Sarkar Raj and Dhoom 2. Now, the couple shares glimpses of their happy life through posts on their Instagram.

From clicking pictures of wife and daughter together, Abhishek is also known for sharing ethereal pictures of the former Miss World. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, here is a look at ten of their family photos.

With daughter Aaradhya

The Insta feed of both Aishwarya and Abhishek is filled with pictures of their loving daughter Aaradhya. Here are some of them.

With the Bachchan clan

Be it voting together or celebrating any festival, the Bachchans do it all together. As Big B says, “the family that mobiles together, stays together”.

Abhishek being Aishwarya’s photographer

Junior Bachchan’s Insta is filled with portrait shots of his family and we know who has the majority in the sector.

Follow @News18Movies for more