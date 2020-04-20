MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

On Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Marriage Anniversary, Here are Their 10 Adorable Pics with Family

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya

As celebrity couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan ring in their wedding anniversary, here's looking at their best family pics on social media.

Share this:

When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20 in 2007, a Bollywood superstar with multiple hits under her name and a superstar’s son with the sword of scrutiny hanging on his head came together to win at compatibility and life.

And the duo has succeeded and how. After 11 years of marriage, Aish and Abhi are doting parents to Aaradhya, managing work and family and setting goals on the social media for their millions of fans to follow.

Aishwarya and Abhishek appeared together on the big screen in several movies like Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Sarkar Raj and Dhoom 2. Now, the couple shares glimpses of their happy life through posts on their Instagram.

From clicking pictures of wife and daughter together, Abhishek is also known for sharing ethereal pictures of the former Miss World. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, here is a look at ten of their family photos.

With daughter Aaradhya

The Insta feed of both Aishwarya and Abhishek is filled with pictures of their loving daughter Aaradhya. Here are some of them.

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️OURS...

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

With the Bachchan clan

Be it voting together or celebrating any festival, the Bachchans do it all together. As Big B says, “the family that mobiles together, stays together”.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Abhishek being Aishwarya’s photographer

Junior Bachchan’s Insta is filled with portrait shots of his family and we know who has the majority in the sector.

View this post on Instagram

Mia Principessa!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,831

    +53,632*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,403,963

    +93,391*

  • Cured/Discharged

    623,903

    +33,221*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,229

    +6,538*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres