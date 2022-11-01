On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's B'day, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Still From Iruvar to Wish 'Wifey'

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 49th birthday today, November 1 and social media is filled with wishes and notes praising her beauty, grace, acting skills and overall demeanour. However, the most beautiful wish came from her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, who penned a short yet moving note to wish the love of his life on her birthday. Junior Bachchan took to social media to share a still from Aishwarya’s debut film, Iruvar. The Mani Ratnam directorial marked her debut into the film industry in 1997 after winning the Miss World pageant in 1994.

Sharing the post, the Dasvi actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success. ❤️”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has carved a niche in the industry with her charm, her work, her dancing skills and her strong personality. She has delivered several hit and memorable performances in films such as Chokher Bali, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Raincoat, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, Guzaarish and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The actress married her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance in it impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Tushar Jalota’s OTT release Dasvi where the actor was seen opposite Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film was met with mixed reviews with praise for its storyline, humour, performances, and social message but criticism for its inconsistency in its screenplay. He has the sequel of his OTT series Breathe in the pipeline.

