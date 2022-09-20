On Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s 99th Birth Anniversary, a Look at His Unique Record

Some found him inspirational, for others, he was the most passionate actor in the Telugu film industry. He kept working until the age of 90 and died after battling stomach cancer in 2014. We are talking about the late superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

September 20 marks the 99th birth anniversary of the legend who lives on in film stories around us. Nageswara was the recipient of numerous prestigious awards for his impeccable acting skills. However, he holds the rare record of being the first actor to win Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

In addition to this award, he was also given the title Nata Samrat Shri Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nageswara received this title from the former finance minister Bejawada Gopal Reddy in 1957. His class-apart performances earned him a massive fan base.

Banking on these performances, he also became the recipient of Filmfare Awards for three films Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu, Aatma Bandhuvulu and Marapurani Manishi. Nageswara bagged Nandi Award two consecutive times (1982 and 1983).

After 1983, Nageswara went on to work in films like Anubandham, Bharyabhartala Bandham, Iddaru Iddare and others. He earned accolades from the critics and audience in almost every film he did. According to critics, what made him earn a large fan base was his talent for subtle acting. Critics pointed out the fact that he did not let his personal beliefs come into his performances.

By 1991, he had acted in more than 250 films. Most of these films were made in Telugu. His contribution to Telugu cinema was acknowledged by the Government of India, which conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon him.

Besides awards, he was also honoured with a lot of doctorate degrees. However, his wish to become the recipient of the Bharat Ratna award remained unfulfilled. His last film as an actor was Manam, directed by Vikram K. Kumar.

