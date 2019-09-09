On Akshay Kumar's 52nd Birthday, Take a Look at His 5 Highest Grossing Films

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Monday. The ace actor has given many super hits to Bollywood. Let’s take a look at the highest-grossing films of his career.

2.0

2.0 is a 2018 Indian Tamil-language science-fiction action film, which also stars Rajnikanth. On its opening day, the film earned 117.34 crore worldwide, which was the second-highest ever for an Indian film.

Mission Mangal

The 2019 release is based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. It received positive reviews from critics and has earned Rs 269 crore worldwide.

Kesari

A 2019 action-war film, the plot revolves around the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 6,000–10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Toilet-Ek Prem katha

A socially relevant story, this film was a commercial success, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film all time and highest grosser worldwide too. It was also his first film to cross Rs 300 crore mark. The film highlights India's toilet problem.

Rowdy Rathore

Directed by Prabhu Deva, this 2012 film starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha was declared a blockbuster. It became a major commercial success with a worldwide gross of Rs 2.06 billion.

