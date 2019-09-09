On Akshay Kumar's 52nd Birthday, Take a Look at His 5 Highest Grossing Films
Akshay Kumar has given many super hits to Bollywood. On his 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing films of his career.
(Image: AP)
The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Monday. The ace actor has given many super hits to Bollywood. Let’s take a look at the highest-grossing films of his career.
2.0
2.0 is a 2018 Indian Tamil-language science-fiction action film, which also stars Rajnikanth. On its opening day, the film earned 117.34 crore worldwide, which was the second-highest ever for an Indian film.
Mission Mangal
The 2019 release is based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. It received positive reviews from critics and has earned Rs 269 crore worldwide.
Kesari
A 2019 action-war film, the plot revolves around the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 6,000–10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.
Toilet-Ek Prem katha
A socially relevant story, this film was a commercial success, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film all time and highest grosser worldwide too. It was also his first film to cross Rs 300 crore mark. The film highlights India's toilet problem.
Rowdy Rathore
Directed by Prabhu Deva, this 2012 film starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha was declared a blockbuster. It became a major commercial success with a worldwide gross of Rs 2.06 billion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nadal’s Thrilling US Open Win Over Medvedev Invites Comparisons to Federer Classic
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
- 'You Were Booing Me For a Reason': US Open Runner-up Daniil Medvedev Says he Fought Like Hell
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings