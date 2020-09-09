On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Bellbottom Makers Release New Black and White Look from Spy Drama

Akshay Kumar's new look from his upcoming film Bellbottom was revealed on the star's birthday on September 9. Producers Pooja Entertainment decided to reveal the new look on Akshay's birthday to make his fans happy.

The photo shows Akshay showing off some retro swag as he stands against an airplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache. Jackky Bhagnani shared the look on Instagram and wrote, "Throwback to the 80s! The suave retro look of @akshaykumar sir from #Bellbottom. @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent."

Akshay plays a spy from the '80s who's racing against time to save 212 Indians on board an ill-fated flight in the espionage thriller currently being shot in Scotland. Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

The makers have recreated the '80s and the marathon schedule will go on till September 10, reported Mumbai Mirror. Jackky, who is producing the film with father Vashu, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani, said, "Our film is an espionage thriller revolving around a hijack. We'll be shooting at multiple real locations across Scotland, including the airport, which is a vintage structure and blends well with the setting of our film."