On Allu Arjun's Birthday, Watch Songs of the Telugu Actor That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU ARJUN: Famous actor Allu Arjun is turning a year older today. The heartthrob of Telugu cinema is known worldwide for his acting and movies. Recently, he won the hearts of his fans once again with his performance in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is also known for his amazing dance moves, and his songs always trend on the internet. Here are some of his songs that created a buzz all around the nation.

Srivalli

The song was a big hit, and it was all over social media. The song featured in the movie Pushpa: The Rise has been sung by famous Indian singer Javed Ali. Starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna, the song is a sensation on social media these days. Its hook step got quite popular, and many celebs and fans recreated it. The song has nearly 368 million views on YouTube.

Oo Antava Mawa

Another hit song from Allu Arjun’s recent hit Pushpa: The Rise is Oo Antava Mawa. The song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan and features Allu Arjun with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It went viral on social media even before its official release. The song has 218 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

ButtaBomma

Butta Bomma is one of the most famous songs of Allu Arjun from his various films. Featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the song has some cult dance moves. Allu Arjun is seen grooving with Pooja Hegde, and the hook step became quite popular.

Choreographed by Jani Master, the steps were recreated by many celebrities including Urvashi Rautela, Shilpa Shetty, Australian cricketer David Warner. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and the video has 751 million views on YouTube.

Ramuloo Ramulaa

Another hit from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde is this song. It has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli and has over 490 million views on YouTube.

Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar is one of the famous songs of Allu Arjun. Featured in the movie DJ Duvvada Jagannadham, the song is sung by Jaspreet Jasz and Rita.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.