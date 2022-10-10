On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th Birthday Eve, His First Character Poster from Uunchai Unveiled

Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations were kickstarted by none other than Dharmendra, his long-time friend for over 5 decades. The OG friends of Bollywood who celebrated friendship on the big screen and gave us ‘yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’, reunited today as Dharmendra took to Twitter to wish Big B ahead of his character poster launch from the much anticipated film – Uunchai.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai will be Big B’s first release in his landmark 80th year. Helmed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to be released on 11th November.

An ambitious project with an iconic ensemble, Uunchai remains a film that Big B blogged the most about on his famous online blog. The first poster of the film, that released on Friendship Day, had set the thematic backbone of the story – friendship. The tagline read – friendship was their only motivation. Taking the theme of the film forward, it was a heartwarming surprise that had friendship at its very core, as Veeru wished Jai for Rajshri’s Uunchai.

Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great 👍 . Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best 🙏. pic.twitter.com/Yg5wIEQaqM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2022

With the first character poster out today, two contrasting shades of this century’s biggest superstar, were revealed from his next release – Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan, on one hand, is seen in a suave avatar in a glamorous world. While on the other hand, a contrasting image of his character from the film shows him with snow-burned skin, amidst icy mountains, looking up with hope and ambition in his eyes.

Uunchai celebrates Rajshri’s glorious 75 years in the industry. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

