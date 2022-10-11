On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th Birthday, Javed Akhtar Gets Standing Ovation After Deewar Special Screening

Film Heritage Foundation’s Amitabh Bachchan film festival — titled ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ — as part of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations has been going in full swing in Mumbai. Selected theatres in the city have been playing some of the iconic movies starring the legendary superstar. One of the movies being played is Deewar. On Monday night, the co-writer of the film, Javed Akhtar, was spotted attending the screening of Deewar with fans and received a standing ovation from the audience of the jam-packed theatre.

In a video shared by The Indian Express’s Justin Rao, Javed Akhtar was seen attending the special screening with Shabana Azmi by his side. The video revealed that the moment the film came to an end, the crowd present in the theater erupted into big applause and cheered Javed on. They continued to clap for him until he left the room.

It is also revealed that fans of different ages were seen approaching the esteemed Bollywood writer for pictures, autographs for their parents, and more.

Shabana also took to Instagram and shared a picture from the screening. She and Javed posed with a cutout of Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar in the picture and praised the organisers of the film festival. “A treat for Bachchan fans curated by #smmausaja.The larger than life figure stands tall figuratively and otherwise,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, Shabana shared a video in which the crowd was seen dancing along to the title song of Don (1978). Shabana compared the moment to a rock concert and called the audience ‘unbelievable.’ Her caption read: “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule . What a treat . Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

Besides Javed and Shabana, several other Bollywood stars were seen attending the film festival. These include Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

