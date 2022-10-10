On Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday, Makers of Goodbye Have a Special Gift For His Fans

One of India’s biggest movie stars will turn octogenarian soon. Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow October 11. Amitabh’s recently released film Goodbye, which is also the Hindi debut vehicle of Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, is playing in theatres right now. If you have not watched the film yet, Big B’s birthday might just be the perfect occasion for you to catch the film. This is because the makers of Goodbye have come up with a special treat for the actor’s fans on his birthday.

According to some reports, tickets across the country for Goodbye will be fixed at Rs 80 on October 11 on the occasion of Amitabh’s 80th birthday. The film, which was released on October 7, has seen a slow start and is yet to pick pace at the box office, in spite of mostly positive reviews from critics.

Top showsha video

The makers believe that lowering the ticket rates to Rs 80 on October 11 will make audiences flock to the theatres to watch the film. Although there has been no official statement from the makers yet, if it is true, apart from being a treat for Amitabh’s fans, it may also help the film mint money from just one day alone.

Meanwhile, Amitabh, who is presently hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, had his birthday celebrated on the sets of the reality show. He was joined by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhisekh Bachchan. A promo of the episode was recently released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The special episode has Jaya Bachchan say something about the actor that leaves him teary-eyed. While audiences are eager to know what she said, they will have their answers when the episode airs on October 11 at 9 PM on Sony TV.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here