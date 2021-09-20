On Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jumma Chumma' Moves, Ranveer Singh's Comment Wins Hearts

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahanshah of Bollywood, is quite active on the social networking site Instagram. He stays connected to his fans and gives them important updates on the platform by posting pictures and videos. Since Big B has 28.1 million followers on his Instagram handle, his posts usually go viral as soon as he puts them out. On Monday morning, Bachchan shared a picture.

These days Bachchan is hosting the 13th season of his famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The evergreen actor keeps sharing his pictures from the sets of this show. This time he has shared a photograph wherein he is dancing on his his number “Jumma Chumma De De" from “Hum", released in 1990.

Posting this picture, Bachchan wrote “Yeeaaah” adding that he performed on Jumma Chumma on the sets of KBC. Actor Ranveer Singh commented on the post and addressed Big B as “Tiger", the name of his character in this film. Ranveer wrote: “Arre Oh Tigerrrr, Meri JAANEMANNNNNN!”. Big B has also replied to this comment with some cute emoticons.

Going by the media reports, after playing the character of Khilji, Ranveer may next be seen playing the role of Raavan. There are reports that after signing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for the film “The Incarnation Sita", the makers have approached Ranveer for the character of Raavan in the film. As per media reports, the makers gave the offer to the actor in May itself, and the talks between the two parties are underway.

