On KBC, Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her Contribution to the Success of Hrithik-Tiger's War

War, a high-octane, action-packed film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was undoubtedly one of the highest grosser of 2019. The actors, both known for their dancing style, not just impressed critics but also garnered praises from the audiences. The entire team of War deserves praise for the blockbuster hit. Actress Taapsee Pannu too claims that she deserves to be thanked for the success of War.

At Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 special episode on Friday, Taapsee Pannu joined Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) from Odisha.

As the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show continued, in one of the questions, the contestants at the hot seat - Dr Achyuta Samanta and Taapsee Pannu, were asked to identify the name of the film whose song was played. It was then the Ghungroo song was played and Taapsee quickly guessed the film and gave the right answer which was War.

Amitabh Bachchan then started talking about how the film - War, became such a huge success at the box office. Taapsee jokingly said, even she has a contribution to the success of War. Intrigued, Big B then asked Taapsee about her contribution, to which she responded, "Maine ticket khareedke theatre mein jaake picture dekhi na sir (I purchased a ticket to watch the film in theatre).”

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh where she essayed the role of the shooter Prakashi Tomar alongside Bhumi Pednekar who played her sister-in-law Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee is, currently, shooting for Anubhav Sinha‘s Thappad where she will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sharman Joshi, Nidhi Uttam.

