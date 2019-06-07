On Amrita Rao’s Birthday, Here are 5 Films Where She Was the Perfect Girl-next-door

Amrita Rao is celebrating her 38th birthday on June 7. While Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door has mostly stayed away from the screen after marriage, she has once been the favourite actress for many. After dating radio jockey Anmol for seven years, Amrita finally married him on May 15, 2016. She was last seen in Thackeray, which released 6 years after her previous film Satyagraha.

From the shy girl in Vivaah to a bubbly one in Main Hoon Na, Amrita Rao has essayed various roles in her Bollywood career. However, she is mostly known for her simple looks and modest demeanour, which she has portrayed beautifully on screen.

Here are five movie roles essayed by Amrita Rao that show her in the perfect girl-next-door mode.

Ishq Vishk

Amrita's first recognition as a Bollywood actress came from Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk. This was also when her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor made headlines. Amrita plays the role of Payal, a college girl and a childhood friend of Rajiv aka Shahid Kapoor. Her love for Rajiv in the movie made her the perfect dream girl for many.

Vivah

She essayed the role of Poonam, a shy girl, who is honest and true to her uncle and aunt, despite her aunt's indifferent attitude towards her. The movie is about a girl's journey from her engagement to marriage. The calm and shy Amrita became the ideal daughter and fiancee for many after the movie.

Welcome to Sajjanpur

Despite a bevy of powerhouse performers in this Shyam Benegal movie, Amrita stood out as the shy Kamla in Welcome to Sajjanpur. Kamla is a village woman whose husband Bansi Ram (Kunal Kapoor) works as a labourer at a dockyard in Mumbai. She takes the help of her childhood friend and the only literate person in the village, Mahadev (Shreyas Talpade) to write letters to her husband.

Satyagraha

Amrita again left her mark as the quiet and withdrawn Sumitra, who loses her who husband to an accident. While fighting corruption of government systems in order to fulfill her late husband's dream to build a school, she and her father-in-law Dwarka Anand (Amitabh Bachchan) become the focal reason to start the Satyagraha movement.

Thackeray

Amrita Rao was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray. She played the role of Bal Thackeray's wife, Meena Tai Thackeray. This was one of the most difficult roles played by Amrita due to lack of information on Meena Tai Thackeray on internet.

