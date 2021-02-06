On Angad Bedi's Birthday, Neha Dhupia Shares a Romantic Photo with Her 'Love'

Actress Neha Dhupia has officially declared February 6 as 'Angad Bedi' day on social media. Neha took to her Instagram account to share a romantic photo with her husband Angad to wish him on his birthday. She also posted a sexy boomerang alongside the picture. The photo, which appears to be from the couple's vacation, features Neha, sporting a white top, with Angad who is shirtless. "Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day... #happybirthday my love," Neha captioned the photo.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate anand karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Mehr, in November that year.

Talking about how it all started with Angad, Neha had earlier recalled in an interview, "Angad proposed to me in the nicest way possible wherein he went straight to my parents and then my mom called me saying that he is the nicest guy for you. But back then, I thought it wasn't the right time and said no to his proposal."

"He never wanted to date me as he was very certain that I will either be his friend or his wife. Ever since we have known each other, we were good friends and nothing more than that. But on May 3rd (2018), he asked me to come with him to Delhi. He dropped a hint that we need to settle down and proposed marriage in front of my parents which came as a surprise to both my parents and me," she added.