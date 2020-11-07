On Anushka Shetty's Birthday, A Look at the 5 Most Priceless Pictures of the Actress

Telugu actress Anushka Shetty turns a year older today. Many refer to her as the “lady superstar” of South Indian Cinema and she is one of India’s highest-paid actresses. She made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super, starring alongside superstar Nagarjuna and fellow new actress, Ayesha Takia. In 2006, she had four releases with SS Rajamouli.

However, acting isn’t her only talent. She has a degree in computer science and is a certified Yoga teacher, and she also co-wrote a book on health and lifestyle. On her birthday, let’s revisit the moments and memories she has shared with over 4.1 million fans on Instagram.

In August, she shared this blast from the past and showed how cute she was as a child! In the picture are her two brothers, to whom she wished a happy Rakshabandhan with the caption “unique bond of love between Siblings can’t be expressed in words.”

Anushka shares a special bond with her family, who often features on the star’s Instagram feed. Here is her loving post dedicated to her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

While the actress is quite secretive about her love life, she often shares photos of at least a closed-one that she deeply loves- her dog! In most of her photos featuring her dog, she rarely uses long captions and lets heart-shaped emojis do all the talking.

Like all of us, Anushka also enjoys hanging out with her friends. But her busy life must keep the actress super busy, as evidenced by this caption. This is also a fond memory of pre-COVID life when meeting up with loved ones used to be simpler!

Even though she has over fifty films under her name, she is most recognised for her role as Devasena in the Baahubali series. This photo shared on the occasion of Tamil Puthandu in 2018 (a year after the film’s release) looks regal and oddly familiar to her film character.