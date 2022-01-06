On AR Rahman's Birthday, Watch Recent Songs of the Legendary Music Composer

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Do we really need to introduce this wonderful individual named A R Rahman, aka the musical deity! There is no voice like his, one that you want to hear again and again, a voice that speaks volumes, one that has done wonders for the industry since he first came into it. “I’m an instrument," he said once and there is no contrary to that. Rahman has so much music in him that he has created amazing compositions with his talent. Even when the entire industry was dealing with the wrath of COVID-19, Rahman’s music remained with us and gleamed through all the gloom.

So, while treating your ears, let’s dive into some of the music Rahman has conceived:

RIHAAYI DE - MIMI

There is one track that is becomes the signature work of Rahman, the showstopper, in practically every single film that credits the music director for its soundtrack. We’ve all learned to anticipate this song to be rendered in Rahman’s amazing voice throughout the years. For the Netflix movie Mimi, Rihaayi De is that track. The song has a very similar mood to Tu bin Bataye or Khoon Chala from Rang de Basanti. The slow backing harmonies that perfectly complement Rahman’s voice, as well as the rhythm of cheers on each beat, make this more of a journey than a song.

TAARE GINN – DIL BECHARA

Dil Bechara heralds the arrival of a Rahman musical that resonates deeply on first listen, a relatively rare occurrence for a musician whose works have been reputed to “grow on you." Taare Ginn from this movie has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, who breathlessly waddled around Mohit Chauhan’s freewheeling voice. This song may be labelled a “duet," but it is not structured in the way that most are, with male and female vocalists taking turns delivering their lyrics. The females’ and males’ voices are stacked on top of one other in this scenario, and we hear them practically simultaneously, providing for an interesting listen.

CHAKA CHAK – ATRANGI RE

Following Raanjhanaa, this was Rahman’s second collab with Aanand L. Rai, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Chaka Chak is a folk-classical song. It was the first track to be released digitally from this movie. The song is based on Carnatic music and Shreya Ghoshal has lent her vocals for this. Rahman composed this song with Sara Ali Khan’s off-screen demeanour in mind. He is the music maestro who not only extracts the most from musical notes but also the actor who will perform on that particular track.

O AASHIQA – 99 SONGS

Rahman’s musical endeavour is made with love and dedication for his craft, and the sole things that are constant throughout. Unlike Rahman’s previous works, this album allowed him to explore the music, songs, and narrative. This album has 14 tracks, with O Aashiqa’s name standing out as the finest. The song, written as a tribute to a lover who seems to be half-muse and half-divine, blends subdued sensuality with frightening devotion. The singing and production begin softly and build to a joyful crescendo.

DIL BECHARA/ FRIENDZONE- DIL BECHARA

Rahman’s songs may be roughly divided into three categories: motivational/patriotic songs like Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades, love duets like Tere Bina (Guru), and downright fun songs like Columbus (Jeans). Friendzone, the title tune from Dil Bechara, lies in the third zone, and Rahman undoubtedly had the pleasure in his voice that the song demanded. The song called for a precise balance of lazy and jazzy, and Rahman delivered.

There are also captivating lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and exquisite dance movements by Sushant Singh Rajput to accompany it.

