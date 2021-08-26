On Arbaaz Khan's Show, Kiara Advani Speaks Out Against Trolls

Actor Kiara Advani recently made an appearance as a guest on the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s show “Pinch". On the show, the “Shershaah" actor talked about the people who troll celebrities and make uncharitable comments. She opened up about the fact that initially, she was scared about getting trolled on social media. However, then she learnt to ignore these things. She even taunted the trolls in a funny way. The actor recalled her initial days in the industry on the show when she didn’t have as many followers on social media.

She said that she went to an event and she remembers a photo that came out on social media, adding people were quick to comment that she had undergone plastic surgery. Kiara said that she felt bad at the time, adding the weird part was that she was feeling bad about something she had not even done. The actor said that she would never forget it because only she knows the effect it had on her. She mentioned that she thought of closing her comment section on the day.

Kiara added that she was worried about her family and wanted to protect them. She mentioned that she has some young cousins, who are social media and she worries about them. She avoids posting their birthday posts on her Instagram account because she does not want her followers or trolls to comment on them. She added that she does not want her family to start getting trolled because of her.

Besides, Kiara also answered those who trolled her for the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot in which she posed with only a leaf. Replying to a bad comment, she said that she does not even want to know what the comment was trying to say. One of the trolls tagged Varun Dhawan in the comment to which a surprised Kiara asked why has he been dragged into this.

