On Arijit Singh's Birthday, Listen to Top 5 Melodious Songs of the Bollywood Singer
Arijit Singh has ruled the chartbusters as well as our hearts with these melodious songs.
A file photo of Arijit Singh.
Arijit Singh has ruled the chartbusters as well as our hearts with the melodious songs. While there will be no other Arijit Singh, here’s a list for his best songs so far. This list is not our choice, but what fans consider to be his top chartbusters song.
Tum Hi Ho:
Known for singing romantic songs like no one in today’s Bollywood, Arijit Singh conquered hearts with his song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. No other singer could have justified the depth of romance and love in this song better than Arijit. Remember the line Tere Liye Hi Jiya Mai? We can rightly say that Arijit Singh not only sings a song but add feelings to it.
Phir Mohabbat:
Remember the tinge of naughtiness combined with love in this song? One of the Arijit Singh’s top hits from the movie Barfi, the beautiful song makes us realise the innocence of our heart that falls in love unknowingly at times.
Muskurane Ki Wajah:
From the first movie of lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha together, this song has made us realise that the real reason for our muskurana is Arijit Singh. Muskurane Ki Wajah from the movie City lights has been one of Arijit Singh’s trending songs for all right reasons.
Har Kisi Ko (Version 2):
While the original song sung by Manhar Udhas and Sadhana Sargam were not ‘trendy’ for today’s generation, Arijit Singh’s unplugged version has made it one of the romantic songs today.
Duaa:
The movie Shangai couldn’t do well on box offices, but the movie’s playlist was one of the best compilations ever.
Read: For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
