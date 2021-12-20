On Arjun Kapoor's Latest BTS Video on Instagram, Look What Malaika Arora Has To Say

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently among the most popular and loving couples in Bollywood. The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other. The chirpiest lovebirds in the town are always a step ahead in expressing admiration and unconditional love for each other.

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a BTS video on his Instagram, which has become a new sensation for fans. His lady love has also reacted to the post. Soon after Arjun shared the video, his girlfriend dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Speaking of the monochrome video, the Ishaqzaade actor is undoubtedly looking dapper as he is posing in a hoodie while looking outside the window. He has captioned the post: “The behind the scenes of me behind the hoodie.” Arjun’s BTS video seems to be a photoshoot. Besides his girlfriend, Arjun’s industry friends and fans have also filled the comment section with love and other emojis.

In 2019, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official. The couple was recently in the Maldives on a vacation. They shared glimpses of their vacation on their respective social media handles regularly. Malaika and Arjun are often spotted enjoying vacay together or stepping out for cosy dinner dates.

Malaika is undoubtedly popular for being a fitness enthusiast. She often gets spotted outside fitness studios.

Speaking of Arjun’s professional front, the actor currently has two-three projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, which is the sequel of Ek Villain. Arjun also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s comic thriller Kuttey. The film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.