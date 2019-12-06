Ranveer Singh Has the Best Wish for 'Baba' Arjun Kapoor on Panipat Release Day

It is no secret that actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been best friends, even before they starred together in Gunda. However, ever since the trailer of Arjun's film Panipat released, several comparisons between the film and Ranveer's Bajirao Mastaani have been made on social media. Based on the lives of Maratha Peshwas, both the films had a similar look and feel, when it came to the appearances of the lead actors.

Paying no heed to these comparisons, Arjun's best bud Ranveer posted most heartwarming best of luck wish to him. Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of him hugging Arjun. The picture, where the two can be seen all smiles, was captioned, "Bajirao and Sadashivrao. Go forth and Conquer! #BabaPower @arjunkapoor."

Check it out:

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor talked about how Ranveer reacted after watching the trailer of the film. "He (Ranveer) got very excited seeing the trailer and I am happy about that. Look we are friends, apart from being actors. We are not constantly discussing acting and character development. We do films of the same genres as actors but eventually, the stories of these films are different. We have always interacted at a friendly level and never went into deep discussion. He would share pictures from '83 and I would share something from my shooting, and we would talk about it. But we never discussed beyond a point, as every director has a different vision for his or her film. If I ask him ‘tu hota to ye scene kaise karta’, then I might corrupt my thinking."

Panipat also stars Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmed Shah Abdali. Apart from this, the film also features Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kohlapure, among others in pivotal roles.

