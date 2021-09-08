On Asha Bhosle's Birthday, Watch 10 Evergreen Songs of the Melody Queen

Her voice is reminiscent of tiramisu. Like the delectable Italian dessert, it’s rich, moist, powerful, smooth, and exquisite. Asha Bhosle’s beautiful performance has an equal influence on the souls of her listeners. She’s been captivating zillions of hearts with her voice since the 1950s. She can do justice to everything, whether it’s a dance number, a love song, a ghazal, a classical piece, or a folk melody.

She’s more of a rockstar than a playback singer in the Hindi cinema industry, an indefatigably cool figure whose music has both grooved and affected us beyond words. Given her youthful enthusiasm, it’s easy to overlook Bhosle’s upcoming 88th birthday. It’s more likely that she’ll be a year younger.

Dum Maro Dum

Another classic hit from the classic singer. While several renditions of the song have since been released, the original track still has its allure.

Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana

The song is considered one of the most titillating item numbers of all time since it is sung with a hint of sensuality, demonstrating Asha ji’s flexibility.

Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

Despite his (Rafi’s) beautiful appeals for her to remain a little longer, Asha ji smiles and says, ‘Nahi, Nahi, Nahi,’ in the wonderful romance of Jaidev’s tune. Their amusing musical discussion is to die for.

Tanha Tanha

Her slick rejection of singledom in the guise of A R Rahman’s catchy song and Urmila Matondkar’s stunning transformation in Rangeela is the stuff of love-at-first-sight.

Kahin Aag Lage

Rahman’s new approach to soundtracks allowed Asha’s as-fresh-as-ever voice to reveal yet another side of her inexhaustible knowledge of sur and taal.

Her voice effortlessly complimented Aishwarya’s moves in this song.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Despite being one of the most played songs of all time, the singer’s sugary act in RD’s classic 1970s hit is still nourishment for the lovesick soul. When thinking about Asha ji, the first song that springs to everyone is Chura Liya.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

This fast-paced dance piece picturised on Helen, skillfully performed by Asha ji, has a poignant undercurrent. She has a knack for capturing a song’s vibe.

Jawwani Jaaneman

This sensual song was filmed on Parveen Babi. Some think it’s the finest song ever sung by the singer. Her bubbly voice brought another depth to this pop tune, which hasn’t lost its charm even now.

Chhod Do Aanchal

Chhod do’s infectious *Aah* has a lot of ‘ada’ in it because it’s impossible to let go. Nutan – and Asha ji – give their all in this duet. It is a timeless piece that ranks among her personal finest.

Mera Kuch Saman

This song is a treat to hear, pulling one’s soul into a doleful calm and is regarded to be one of the most powerful melodies to ignite the anguish of a broken heart. For this song, she won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here