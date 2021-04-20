On Babita's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan Promises She and Karisma will Continue to Trouble Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be mother of two, but when it comes to being a daughter, the actress ensures that she continues to play her role of troubling her mom. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress dedicated a special Instagram post to her mother Babita Shivdasani.

Kareena shared two pictures in her latest Instagram post. The first picture showed Babita in the middle flanked by her daughters, Kareena and Karisma. The 74-year-old former Hindi film actress was seen embracing her daughters as she smiled for the camera. The picture was taken at Kareena’s previous house at Fortune Heights. Considering the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, it seems the Kapoor family is keeping the celebrations as minimal as possible.

Meanwhile, swiping left on Kareena’s latest Instagram post, users got to see a young Babita. The monochrome portrait shared by Kareena showed her mother in a rare young glamorous form who resembled Karisma. Captioning the picture, Kareena wished her mother a happy birthday and called her their strength and their world. She further mentioned that she and her sister, nicknamed Lolo, will certainly trouble their mother forever because that is what mothers are for.

The actress’ friends and fans also shared their birthday wishes for Babita in the comments section. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also happens to be a close friend of Kareena, commented on the post and wrote, “Happy birthday Babitaji.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also sent her heartiest wishes as she wrote, “Aadab..and a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY… to Babita aunty. Stay safe and have a great day.”Amrita Aroraactor wrote, “Happpy happy birthday.” Shaira Ahmed Khan, wife of filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan, also commented on the post sending her warm wishes.

