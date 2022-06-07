On Bhavana’s 36th Birthday, Manju Warrier's Heart-Warming Post

Bhavana is one of the most prominent female leads in Malayalam cinema. Bhavana has delivered several blockbusters in her career and has cultivated a huge fan base through her charming personality.

Recently, the actor celebrated her 36th birthday. Many of her friends and colleagues wished her on social media. On this occasion, actor Manju Warrier shared a heart-warming image of Bhavana and wished her on Instagram. Manju posted a picture with the birthday girl and actor Samyuktha Varma and wrote, “The picture might be blurry, but the feelings are real. Happy birthday @bhavzmenon !!! To the strongest woman I’ve ever known! I love you and I know you know that”.

Manju’s post has gone viral and has received over 110,000 likes on Instagram. After a five year hiatus, Bhavana is all set to return to the big screen with Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf’s Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn.

The movie is produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments. Arun Rushdie handled cinematography of Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn and Anees Nadodi has done the art direction.

Bhavana’s last Malayalam film was Adam Joan, which was released in 2017. The film was written and directed by Jinu Abraham. Adam Joan boasted of a cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mishti, Narain and Rahul Madhav.

It is worth mentioning that Bhavana is a survivor of sexual assault. Bhavana was abducted and sexually assaulted in 2017 when she was travelling to Kochi. Earlier this year, Bhavana opened up about the heart-wrenching incident on her Instagram.

Bhavana wrote, “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me”.

“Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times, I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now, when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice,” the actor added.

