On Birth Anniversary of Dr Rajkumar, RCB Tweets For Late Kannada Legend

Royal Challengers Bangalore is having a great Indian Premier League 2022. They have won five of their eight matches so far in the tournament. The official Twitter handle of RCB regularly shares some memorable behind the scenes moments of the team.

RCB has the most passionate fans among all the franchises and it is safe to say that RCB has become an icon of Karnataka. On Sunday, RCB tweeted heart-warming birthday wishes for another icon of the state, Dr Rajkumar.

RCB tweeted a charming photo of the legendary Kannada actor and wrote, “Remembering one of the greatest icons of Kannada and Indian cinema, Dr Rajkumar on his birth anniversary!

"ನಾವಾಡುವ ನುಡಿಯೇ ಕನ್ನಡ ನುಡಿ." ನಟ ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ, ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಣ್ಣಾವ್ರು, ಡಾ|| ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ 93ನೆ ಜನ್ಮಮಹೋತ್ಸವದ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲಿ. ❤️ Remembering one of the greatest icons of Kannada and Indian cinema, Dr. Rajkumar on his birth anniversary! 🙏#ನಮ್ಮRCB #DrRajkumar pic.twitter.com/hYU8Xi0UaA — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2022

The RCB tweet has gone viral with over 7,000 likes. Many Twitter users replied to RCB’s tweet and remembered Dr Rajkumar.

One Twitter user tweeted, “GOAT of Cinema Industry, Dr Rajkumar the Only Actor in the Indian Film industry to receive 9 State Awards for acting, 10 Film Fare Awards, 2 State Awards for Singing, First Kannada Actor to win DadaSaheb Phalke Award, for achievement in Film Industry by GOI.”

Goat🐐 of Cinema Industry ,Dr. Rajkumar the Only Actor in the Indian Film industry to recieve 9 State Awards for acting, 10 Film Fare Awards, 2 State Awards for Singing, First Kannada Actor to win “Dada Saheb Phalke Award”, for achievement in Film Indusry by GOI#DrRajkumar pic.twitter.com/c00o78Zk2j — YUVARATHNAA PRK_CULT (@Yuva_AppuFan) April 24, 2022

Born on April 24, Dr Rajkumar is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian Cinema. The late actor worked mainly in Kannada films and is considered a cultural icon of the state. The legendary actor was born as Ambrish Singanalluru Puttaswamayya Muthuraju. But he was renamed Rajkumar by his mentor and filmmaker H.L.N Simha.

Dr Rajkumar had a remarkable career which spanned over four decades and 200 films. Dr Rajkumar is known for his films like Ranadheera Kanteerava, Kaviratna Kalidasa, Jedara Bale and Gowri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 26.

