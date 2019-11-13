On Birthday, Juhi Chawla Recalls Funny Incident About Aamir's Birthday Present

Actress Juhi Chawla rings in her 52nd birthday. However, she is still a kid at heart. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she recalled how it was like getting birthday presents, doing day parties and finding a 'special gift' from Aamir Khan.

Juhi Chawla shared that as a kid she would pick a fight with his brother when he would burst the balloons decorated for the party. She further shared, "I would rush to the door to open it, welcome my friends and take the gift. I would wish for anything but not a book. After the party, there would be a tiny mountain of gift wrappers created in the room."

As a teenager, she too was subjected to the restriction of not partying in the evenings so she would do it in the day instead. “And to make it look like it is night, we would put up black papers all over the window or black curtains. We would all dance to the loud music,” Juhi says.

While the actress made her Bollywood debut with Sultanat (1986), it was her next movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), opposite Aamir Khan, that won her recognition.

Recounting a funny incident with him, she shared, “Aamir came over to wish me and said, ‘I have got a gift for you’. I was super excited and he took out a small chocolate and gave me. I was like what? This is the gift (laughs). It was funny but a sweet memory that remained with me as a special memory.”

Juhi was last seen in the 2016 movie Chalk N Duster with Shabana Azmi.

