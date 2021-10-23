On Birthday, Prabhas Introduces His Character Vikramaditya from Radhe Shyam in Viral Teaser Video

On his 42nd birthday, actor Prabhas unveiled the character teaser of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, which will mark his return to the romantic genre after a decade. The teaser confirms that Prabhas’ character, Vikramaditya, is a palmist and a fortune teller.

“Vikramaditya will see you soon… #RadheShyam," Prabhas captioned the teaser in which his character can be heard saying, “I know you, but no, I won’t tell you. I can feel your heartbreak but I won’t tell you. I can see your failures but I won’t tell you. I can sense your death but I won’t tell you. I know everything yet I won’t tell you because it’s beyond your understanding. My name is Vikramaditya. I’m no god but I’m not one of you either!"

There is no doubt that Prabhas’ role is a very unique one in Radhe Shyam. A few days earlier a special poster of Prabhas was unveiled and prior to that, a special poster of his co-star Pooja Hegde was unveiled on her birthday. The duo has got fans excited as they can’t wait to watch them pair up onscreen and create magic.

The film will hit the screens on 14th January 2022. Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush" and “KGF" director Prashanth Neel’s underworld action thriller, “Salaar".

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the Koratala Siva-directed historical action film “Acharya", Salman Khan-starrer drama “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", and the comedy “Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh.

