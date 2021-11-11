On Boney Kapoor’s Birthday, a Look at His Love Story With Sridevi

Bollywood fans have been privy to some of the most whirlwind romances ever in history. Filmmaker-producer Boney Kapoor and actress Sridevi’s love story happens to be one that endured every imaginable roadblock and triumphed in the end. As is the case with any difficult love story, the duo’s was also complete with turbulence, drama and opposition from family and others. To begin with, Boney was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, when he fell head over heels for the ever-so-gorgeous Sridevi.

There have been many recounts of their epic romance over the years. However, it was during the India Today Woman Summit 2013, Boney relived the journey and how it all started. In his own words, Boney was totally smitten by Sridevi when he first saw her. Nobody thought what started as love-at-first-sight, would go on to become one of the most solid relationships.

It was somewhere back in the 70s when Sridevi would actively feature in Tamil films. It was then that Boney saw her for the first time on screen and wished to have her in one of his films. He somehow managed to get Sridevi on board for Mr India directed by Shekhar Kapur. Boney was the producer of the film led by his brother, Anil Kapoor.

Boney admitted that this was the time when she was on his mind all the time. Being an introvert, it took some time for Sridevi to open up to him. Nonetheless, he was moved by her. He also confessed that in order to woo Sridevi, he started impressing her mother, who was managing her professional commitments at the time. The first time he got the actress’ mother on his side was when he agreed to pay Sridevi more than she asked for a film.

Boney said, “I had confessed to my ex-wife that I'm in love with her. I couldn't hold myself back.” Madly in love, Boney travelled all the way to Switzerland just to see Sridevi, who was shooting for Chandni at the time. Only now, Sridevi had started to reciprocate his feelings after she saw his persistence. Boney stood like a rock by Sridevi in her difficult times. He supported her in every way when the actress lost her father and later her mother.

The couple finally married in a simple ceremony in 1996. They had two daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died just before Janhvi’s Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Dhadak.

Boney was left shattered after Sridevi’s sudden death on February 24 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. After her funeral, Boney penned a heart-breaking parting letter remembering his beloved wife. "To the world she was their Chandni…but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls…my partner.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.