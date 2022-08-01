On Bus Bai Bus, Fan Asks Amruta Khanvilkar, 'Do You Sweat?' What She Said

Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar will be the next guest on the next episode of Subodh Bhave’s talk show Bus Bai Bus. Zee Marathi, on its Instagram handle, posted the promo of the upcoming episode. There were several questions asked of Amruta but one caught everyone’s attention. “Do you sweat?” asked a member of the audience.

Although Amruta answered that question, before that she said, now memester will make a meme out of this question. “Though I am an actress, I am a human being. And of course, I sweat too. But I keep a small fan with me on the sets during the shoot. So I make sure I sweat as little as possible. And once you come to this Mumbai from any place, you feel the heat,” the Chandramukhi actress said.

Have a look at the post.



On Bus Bai Bus, Amruta was wearing a beautiful white and brown floral embellishment saree. She completed her ethnic look with a clean ponytail.

Talking about the show, Bus Bai Bus is India’s premiere show that platforms women personalities. In the show, every week, a new female personality comes on stage, and ladies in the audience ask questions of them.

In the premiere episode, NCP leader Supriya Sule gave the show a great start.

On her career front, Amruta Khanvilkar was in the movie Chandramukhi in which she was accompanied by Adinath Kothare.

