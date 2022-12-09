On Camera, Kiccha Sudeep Affectionately Feeding a Street Dog Is Sight To Behold

South superstar Kiccha Sudeep has been ruling the film industry for over two decades. Be it as an actor, director, producer or playback singer, he has aced as a multitasker in showbiz. The actor is always making headlines, either with his films or social media presence. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet that shows Kiccha Sudeep affectionately feeding a street dog on a cricket ground. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “Badshah Kichcha Sudeep” with a crown emoji.

The actor was last seen in the film Vikrant Rona, which was also the third highest-grossing Kannada film when it was released. Everyone is now eager to learn what Kiccha Sudeep’s next film will be. Has he turned down any other projects after Vikrant Rona, or has he been preparing for his next film? Will his next film be made in India or will it be produced by Jack Manjunath? All of these questions are being asked on social media.

Speculations about Kiccha Sudeep’s next film with Lyca Media are circulating. Lyca Media approached the actor two years ago about a large project. However, he was too busy at the time to give his dates. But he will soon collaborate with Lyca Media, according to sources.

Aside from Lyca Media, there is also speculation that Kichcha Sudeep will work on a film with Hombale Films. There has been no official update as of yet on this. Following the success of Vikrant Rona, the actor is gearing up to release Kabzaa, another big-screen entertainer. R Chandru directed this period gangster action thriller.

Read all the Latest Movies News here