On Caribbean Vacay with Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio Saves Drowning Man

Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently tracked and saved the life of a man, who fell into the water from a cruise. The incident happened while DiCaprio was on a luxury vessel his girlfriend Camila Morrone at St Barts Island.

According to a report in the Sun, the couple’s vessel heard a Mayday alert on December 30, while they were chilling with friends.

The man, who was identified as Victor a crew worker from France, was spotted be one of the members of DiCaprio’s vessel, the report stated.

Soon after the incident took place, the Revenant star decided to conduct a rescue operation. His vessel was the only one to look for the drowning man. After carrying out a search operation for hours, DiCaprio and his crew managed to trace Victor and pulled him out of the water.

"Leonardo saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours. His boat was the only vessel looking for him. The captain of his ship sent out a panicked emergency message and Leonardo and his team agreed to look for the poor guy," a source told the daily.

The crew members helped Victor with food and clothes before handing him over to the coastguards, the daily stated.

Although Leonardo didn’t bag a Golden Globe award this year, he certainly has a stir of nominations lined-up ahead of him including the Screen Actors Guild, the UK's BAFTAs and the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.