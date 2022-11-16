On Children’s Day, Nikhil Kumar Drops Adorable Pics With Wife Revathi, Son Avyaan

Kannada actor Nikhil Kumar has cemented a strong place in the hearts of millions with his stupendous acting in the film Jaguar. Besides being known for his acting chops, Nikhil is also a dotting family man. An active user of social media, the actor often shells out major husband and father goals as he drops snippets from his family albums.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Nikhil has made it a point to spend some quality time with his wife Revathi, and his 1-year-old son, Avyaan Dev. The actor has shared some adorable pictures with his family on Instagram.

“Happy Children’s Day” read Nikhil’s caption. The pictures captured the trio in the same frame. While Nikhil and Revathi sported smiles looking affectionately at their son, the toddler stared at a distance in wonder with his innocent eyes. Nikhil, Revathi, and Avyaan seemed to be tripling in white, with a similar background, encircled by white drapes and a fancy umbrella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Kumaraswamy (@nikhilgowda_jaguar)

In the following snaps, the mother and father of Avyaan were spotted cradling the baby in their arms. Revathi looked quite pretty as she held her son in her arms, smiling at the clicks. Meanwhile, Nikhil slipped into his fatherly shoes and held Avyaan up in his arms, planting a kiss on his son’s cheeks. The father and son pair were seen giggling in the last slide, painting the perfect family picture.

As soon as the heart-felt pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans went aww, dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments. “Such a Lovely baby… Kisi ka nazar na lage… happy to see you all together…” wrote one admirer. “So adorable,” dropped in a second. “Sooo cute… god bless you, child,” prayed another individual.

Nikhil is undoubtedly a family man and his pictures are evidence. Check out some of them here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Kumaraswamy (@nikhilgowda_jaguar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Kumaraswamy (@nikhilgowda_jaguar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Kumaraswamy (@nikhilgowda_jaguar)

For those unaware, Nikhil and Revathi both come from political backgrounds. While Nikhil is the son of Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Revathi is also the grand-niece of M Krishnappa, a Congress leader. The duo tied the nuptial knot on February 17in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. They welcomed their son Avyaan on September 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil has already signed his next project, Yaduveera. As per the film’s intense poster, he will be seen as a rugged young man in the film. Helmed by Manju Atharva, Yaduveera is produced collaboratively by Nisha Venkat Konankia and Supreeth. Touted to be an action-drama flick, the release date of the upcoming movie has not been announced as of yet.

