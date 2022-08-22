On Chiranjeevi's Birthday, Fans In Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal Give Him An Artistic Gift

Chiranjeevi’s fans found unique ways to make his birthday memorable. The superstar turned a year older on Monday and wished poured in from across the country. However, a few talented boys from Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, chose a different way to make his birthday a grand affair.

Nine fans of Chiranjeevi created a giant size artwork of their matinee idol at Raichur Road near Nobel School in Gadwal town. According to the fans, they spent as much as 30 quintals of crystal and cloves in order to create a picture covering an area of 400 feet in height and 250 feet in width. They extended birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi. The mega picture created by the fans has now gone viral on social media.

Earlier, fans of RRR star Ram Charan from the same district had created a huge picture of his matinee idol using sprout.

Besides the artwork, fans of Chiranjeevi across Telangana State have been celebrating the day by organising blood donation camps and distributing food items to the needy. They wish Chiranjeevi to lead a long life with good health and prosperity.

The actor also received wishes from several stars in the industry, including his son Ram Charan. “To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday !!” Charan tweeted. Allu Arjun also shared a black-and-white of the superstar and wished him. “Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR,” he wrote. Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day.”

The makers of GodFather also unveiled the teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer action-drama on the occasion of his birthday. The teaser of the movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi language. The teaser is meant to introduce Chiranjeevi’s character and other prominent characters, including Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satya Dev.

